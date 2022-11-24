Machine Gun Kelly is deep in his acting bag right now. As he made a pivot towards pop-punk, he’s landed a few major roles over the past few years. From Western films like The Last Son to autobiographical portrayals of rockstars like Tommy Lee in The Dirt, MGK’s established quite the resumé.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Colson Baker attends Taurus After Party At Tribeca Film Festival Presented By Rivulet Media + Built By Gamers at Ascent Lounge on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Rivulet Media+Built By Gamers)

MGK’s semi-autobiographical film titled, Taurus, was among his 2022 efforts. A few months after releasing his Glaive-assisted, “More Than Life,” he came through with some new music. This week, he shared the title track off of the soundtrack. MGK merges his rock and rap styles for an eerie and spacey record, including vocals from Naomi Wild.

In the movie, Machine Gun Kelly plays the role of Cole, a musician striving for another hit record in the midst of his rising celebrity profile and a battle with addiction. The film also stars some familiar faces, such as Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Maddie Hasson.

Prior to the release of Taurus, Machine Gun Kelly also co-starred and directed Good News, which also starred Fox.

In addition to acting, MGK also slid through with a new album at the top of the year titled, Mainstream Sellout. The new album, which is predominantly rock, featured Iann Dior, Gunna, Young Thug, Willow, and more. Lil Wayne also made two appearances on the tracklist. The new album landed him a Grammy nomination in the Rock Album Of The Year category.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck vanity, caught up in an image made by the internet

My insanity’s imminent

All sharks I’m swimming with

What’s hell, I’ve been in it

My happiness is bankrupt but my credit card’s unlimited