Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.

For the event, Kelly rocked a purple suit covered in massive spikes.

“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong,” he said. “I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then were went there … supposedly … and these two rock albums were me going to the moon.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Machine Gun Kelly accepts the Favorite Rock Artist award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Kelly also joked about his Dolce & Gabbana suit being “really uncomfortable to pee in.”

Before getting off stage, he added, “We’re going to Mars, motherfuckers!”

Kelly released his rock-heavy sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, on March 25, 2022. It is his second collaborative effort with Travis Barker. Lil Wayne, Blackbear, Bring Me the Horizon, Willow, and more appear on the tracklist.

The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200 chart while moving 93,000 album equivalent units. It is also up for Best Rock Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox, was not present at the event. The two were last seen together at the GQ Man of the Year party, last week. They attended alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In addition to music, Kelly has also released the film, Life in Pink, this year, as well as starred in Taurus.

Check out MGK’s outfit for the award ceremony below.

MGK is giving emo porcupine and we're here for it. 💜 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/DJC1YBjwCX — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2022

