amas
- MusicWayne Brady Honors Takeoff At American Music AwardsWayne Brady paid tribute to Takeoff while on stage at the AMAs.By Cole Blake
- MusicSummer Walker Questions What Qualifies As R&B After AMAsSummer Walker reflected on how awards shows classify genres after losing at the AMAs.By Cole Blake
- MusicKelly Rowland Checks AMA Crowd For Booing Chris BrownKelly Rowland shushed the crowd when she accepted the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Chris Brown's behalf. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Complains About "Super Gremlin" Losing At AMAsKodak Black isn't happy about losing at the American Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Among 2022 AMAs WinnersHere's the full list of winners from the 2022 American Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs SpeechMachine Gun Kelly called out his haters in "the rock community" at the AMAs.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D, Tems, & More To Perform At 2022 American Music AwardsJ.I.D, Tems, Wizkid, and more will all be performing at the AMAs, next month.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins AMA Hip-Hop Album Of The Year Over Drake, Pop Smoke, & MoreMegan Thee Stallion won the AMA for Favorite Hip-Hop Album for "Good News."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTyler, The Creator Performs "Massa" At 2021 AMAsTyler, The Creator performed at the AMAs, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Says She Was Supposed To Collaborate With BTSCardi B says she almost made a song with BTS.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Pulls Out Of AMA Performance With BTSMegan Thee Stallion explained an "unexpected personal matter" will prevent her from taking the stage with BTS at the 2021 AMAs.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”The pair made their red carpet debut last night at the 2020 AMAs.By Ellie Spina
- GramThe Weeknd Looked Like An Absolute Wreck At The AMAsThe Weeknd took his beaten and battered look to a new extreme last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Wins New Artist AMA, People Think Lil Baby Was Robbed AgainLil Baby's fans are not happy with the results of the 2020 American Music Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNelly Performs Throwback Hits From "Country Grammar" At 2020 AMAsNelly performed a number of his classic hits at the AMAs, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- Music2020 American Music Awards Winners: Updated LiveCheck out the list of winners from the American Music Awards below.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reacts To AMAs Nomination: "I'm Not Winning That"Lil Uzi Vert thinks he'll lose the award to Lil Baby or Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch & The Weeknd Lead 2020 AMA NominationsThe Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for the 2020 AMA's with 8 nominations apiece.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHalsey Addresses Her Grammy Snub In AMAs Acceptance SpeechHalsey thinks a fan-voted award is more meaningful. By Noah C
- GramTravis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne Went Halvsies On An Order Of BatTravis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne form an impromptu legion of evil. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBilly Porter & Taylor Swift Swoon Over Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes PerformanceThese two can't get enough of each other.By Arielle London