Despite not dropping an entirely new album in nearly three years, SZA remains firmly atop the R&B space. All she had to do was add to SOS, which is looking more and more like a timeless classic. The project was able to help her nab two more award wins, this time at the 51st edition of the AMAs.

There, she took home Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song ("Saturn"). However SZA also had plenty of nominations as well. She had opportunities in the Favorite R&B Album, Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Collaboration of the Year, and Artist of the Year, categories.

But she will definitely take the two she received last night in Las Vegas. As caught by Billboard, SZA was simply ecstatic and so grateful for the hardware. "THANK YOU SO MUCH CAMP AND @amas for THIS HONOR! These are our first awards as a ⛺️CAMMPP YALL ATE THAT FOR ME 🤭I LOVE YOU ALWAYS !! headed to phoenix to play tomorrow! Can’t wait to see everyone ❤️"

However, the caption to her accompanying Instagram carousel were not what grabbed the attention of folks online.

2025 AMA Awards

Instead, it's the first photo of the bunch, which shows her doing her best to recreate a familiar magazine pose. The one we are hinting at is Kim Kardashian's internet-breaking champagne bottle balancing act for Paper Magazine from 2014.

If you remember, the model and socialite held a popped bottle while champagne waterfalled over her head and into an awaiting glass sitting on her backside.

SZA's isn't as artsy, but it still shows respect to the original. The St. Louis native instead has her back bent nearly flat while resting the whole bottle on her back.