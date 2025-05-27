News
2025 ama awards
Music
SZA Pays Homage To Kim Kardashian's Unforgettable Paper Magazine Pose While Celebrating AMA Wins
While SZA didn't copy it beat for beat, the "SOS" singer put her own twist on an indelible moment in modern media history.
By
Zachary Horvath
8 hrs ago
1324 Views
Music
Sexyy Red Has Fans Head Over Heels After Debuting Blonde Bob At AMAs
Sexyy Red has sported a lot of controversial looks over the last couple of years, but this one seems to be just right with her fans.
By
Zachary Horvath
May 27, 2025
886 Views
Music
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Favorite Female Rapper At The AMAs Despite Stiff Competition
Megan Thee Stallion made a strong case for herself to nab this AMA hardware with her last album and its deluxe being the highlights.
By
Zachary Horvath
May 27, 2025
1030 Views