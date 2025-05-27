Sexyy Red Has Fans Head Over Heels After Debuting Blonde Bob At AMAs

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 American Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sexyy Red attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Sexyy Red has sported a lot of controversial looks over the last couple of years, but this one seems to be just right with her fans.

Sexyy Red may have found a permanent look going forward, but that's if she listens to her fan base. The St. Louis femcee walked the red carpet at the 51st AMA Awards and debuted a blonde bob in the process. She rocked it with absolute confidence, soaking up all of the camera flashes.

Fans have had nothing but positive things to say about it online, particularly in The Neighborhood Talk comments section. "Yea this what she needs forever😍 she looks clean," one Instagram user writes. "The bob is bobbing 😍" adds another. "Best hairstyle she’s ever had," says _araic.

This is one of many colors and styles that Red has tried out over the years. Of course, she's known mostly for her bright red or her blonde/red hair that drapes down. But she's also experimented with black and pink.

Overall, there's honestly a good chance that she switches things up sooner than later. But for now, Sexyy Red might be going by Sexyy Blonde for the time being.

But even though her appearance was drawing eyeballs towards her, her nomination at this year's AMAs was as well.

2025 AMA Awards

The 27-year-old hitmaker was up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and faced some incredibly tough competition. Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto, and Doechii were the other four nominees. Unfortunately, the "Me N OG Snoop" guest star did not come out on top.

Meg earned the hardware this time through, but that shouldn't affect Red too much.

She's had an incredible 2024 and early 2025 herself. From her feature run that includes Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Jessie Murph, Gucci Mane, and Tommy Richman to her last mixtape, she's been maintaining the hype around her that emerged in 2023.

But as for the AMAs, Jennifer Lopez hosted the award show for the second time in her career, with her first time being in 2015. The program aired on CBS last night, May 26.

