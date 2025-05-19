Snoop Dogg is one of the kings of rap when it comes to crossover appeal. He's worked with acts in all sorts of genres from pop, gospel, rock, and more. But Uncle Snoop also has that going for him within his native genre.
He's worked with a plethora of talents in all sorts of subsets and those from different eras. So, while it is a little weird to hear him tapping into Sexyy Red's sound on "Me N OG Snoop," it's also not shocking either.
For those wondering where you can find this track, it's on the West Coast legend's latest album, Iz It a Crime? He put it out this past Thursday, May 15 and it was surprising announcement overall.
One reason why is because Snoop just dropped another gospel album with various artists from Death Row. That was Altar Call and he put that out on April 27.
It was also in the works behind the scenes, and he announced it just mere hours before.
But it just goes to show that Snoop is not only still inspired, but he also still wants to create for the fans that have stuck by him for about three decades.
He's also just one of those rappers who knows how to make fun tracks. "Me N OG Snoop" is one of those with it's rowdy energy and braggadocious nature. Red and Dogg maybe from two different periods in rap, but they both have motion, and they know it. Spin it below.
Snoop Dogg & Sexyy Red "Me N OG Snoop"
Quotable Lyrics:
Boo-boo, bae-bae, slow play, AK
All cash, no talk, stick blast, whip fast
I don't know what the f*ck y'all b*tch n****s thought, hmm
'Cause I don't know how the f*ck y'all b*tch n****s talk
You got me f*cked up, gon' get f*cked up, hmm
I'm a hundred deep with my homeboys, and yeah, cuh, we bucked up