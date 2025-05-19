Snoop Dogg & Sexyy Red Flex Their Street Cred On "Me N OG Snoop"

BY Zachary Horvath 269 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
snoop-doggsnoop-dogg
Snoop Dogg just dropped off his surprise album "Iz It a Crime" this past Thursday and this Sexyy Red cut has a lot of buzz.

Snoop Dogg is one of the kings of rap when it comes to crossover appeal. He's worked with acts in all sorts of genres from pop, gospel, rock, and more. But Uncle Snoop also has that going for him within his native genre.

He's worked with a plethora of talents in all sorts of subsets and those from different eras. So, while it is a little weird to hear him tapping into Sexyy Red's sound on "Me N OG Snoop," it's also not shocking either.

For those wondering where you can find this track, it's on the West Coast legend's latest album, Iz It a Crime? He put it out this past Thursday, May 15 and it was surprising announcement overall.

One reason why is because Snoop just dropped another gospel album with various artists from Death Row. That was Altar Call and he put that out on April 27.

It was also in the works behind the scenes, and he announced it just mere hours before.

But it just goes to show that Snoop is not only still inspired, but he also still wants to create for the fans that have stuck by him for about three decades.

He's also just one of those rappers who knows how to make fun tracks. "Me N OG Snoop" is one of those with it's rowdy energy and braggadocious nature. Red and Dogg maybe from two different periods in rap, but they both have motion, and they know it. Spin it below.

Read More: The Diddy Trial Begins: 5 Questions We Still Need Answers For

Snoop Dogg & Sexyy Red "Me N OG Snoop"

Quotable Lyrics:

Boo-boo, bae-bae, slow play, AK
All cash, no talk, stick blast, whip fast
I don't know what the f*ck y'all b*tch n****s thought, hmm
'Cause I don't know how the f*ck y'all b*tch n****s talk
You got me f*cked up, gon' get f*cked up, hmm
I'm a hundred deep with my homeboys, and yeah, cuh, we bucked up

Read More: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shaking Up Hip Hop & Hollywood

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Snoop Dogg Disses Suge Knight New Album Hip Hop News Music Snoop Dogg Disses Suge Knight On New Album And Accuses Him Of Snitching 1.9K
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Talks His Days As A No Limit Soldier: "Master P Saved My Life" 29.8K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K
2025 TIME100 Gala Music Snoop Dogg Announces Surprise Album "Iz It A Crime?" 3.4K