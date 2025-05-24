Sexyy Red Goes Country With Jessie Murph On "Blue Strips" Remix

Sexyy Red is hopping on a hip-pop country crossover with the remix to Jessie Murph's viral hit "Blue Strips."

Sexyy Red is one of the most viral artists in the world, so it should come as no surprise that she is in demand. Overall, since her rise to stardom in 2023, she has delivered some massive hits. Despite the sexual nature of her songs, the artist has been able to enjoy a level of mainstream success that some could only dream of.

With this success in mind, Sexyy Red is becoming a crossover star. Case in point, Jessie Murph enlisted the St. Louis MC for the remix of her viral country track "Blue Strips." This is a pop-country banger that has been making the rounds over the last month or so.

For a few days now, Sexyy Red and Jessie Murph have been teasing the remix, and it is finally here. As you can imagine, the song remains a banger. However, it is enhanced with a spirited verse from Sexyy who brings her signature energy into the mix.

While you probably wouldn't expect this crossover to work, it actually does quite nicely. "Blue Strips" already has elements of hip-hop thanks to the drums, so Sexyy fits in very nicely.

One has to wonder if we will see Sexyy Red try her hand at more country tunes. After all, her St. Louis counterpart Nelly did make Country Grammar. Whatever the case may be, we're sure fans of both artists can appreciate this collaboration.

Jessie Murph ft. Sexyy Red - Blue Strips (Remix)

Quotable Lyrics:

Smoking cigarettes on balconies
I ain't jumping, but I'll die to settle scores
All your business getting back to me
You don't know it but it's 'bout to be a war, yeah

