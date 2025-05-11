Like Young Jeezy's Snowman t-shirts in 2005, Sexyy Red is the latest rapper banned in schools. The St. Louis rap star reacted to a social media post that reveals words banned from use in a school that relates to her new single, "Hoochie Coochie."

Tired of the trending lingos, teachers compiled a list of words that students are banned from using while in school. Along with "Hoochie" and "Coochie," other banned words include: "Innit" and "What The Helly."

This is the latest incident involving Sexyy Red and High School. In 2024, she was set to perform an impromptu show that would eventually be cancelled.

“Look, so this school, I came up here, got cute, tried to talk to the kids, give ’em the word of the day and they gonna put me off tell me I smell like weed,” Sexyy explained in a Instagram post at the time.

Sexyy Red Banned

Addressing the coordinator who cancelled the concert, Sexyy continued: “Bitch, you’re nobody, they ain’t come to see you, Otis! Bitch, you heard who they’re screaming for.”

Outside of school, Sexyy Red has had an amazing 2025. Her involvement with WWE is growing rapidly. The entertainment giant offered her a contract in Janaury.

In January, she linked with Bruno Mars for “Fat Juicy & Wet,” a wild, unapologetic record with bounce and bite. The video didn’t just break the internet—it bent it sideways. Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s Rosé pulled up for cameos, draped in red, surrounded by smoke and slow motion struts. Sexyy held center like she owned the moment, because she did. She earned her spot at the top with confidence and attitude.

Her journey hasn’t followed the industry blueprint. It’s loud, unpredictable, and laced with moments no PR firm could script. Sexyy Red moves like a disruptor. One foot in the booth, one foot in the culture, and both hands flipping the narrative.