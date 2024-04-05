Sexyy Red Hosts Improvised Show After She Couldn't Enter High School Due To Weed Smell

As any good performer does, the St. Louis MC did not let presumptions and biases rob the people of a special appearance.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Sexyy Red has to deal with a lot of preconceptions and biases as not just a female rapper, but as a rapper in general, even when she's trying to do right by the kids. Moreover, on Wednesday (April 3), she took to her Instagram Story to express her grievances with a high school in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri that she was meant to visit, but was denied entry to because she smelled like marijuana. The "Get It Sexyy" MC was still on school property, though, and eventually greeted students from atop her vehicle. Not only that, but she treated them to an impromptu performance of the aforementioned track, and you can see them scream along to the lyrics in a clip below.

"Look, so this school, I came up here, got cute, tried to talk to the kids, give them the word of the day and they're going to put me off tell me I smell like weed," Sexyy Red expressed on the social media platform. "B***h, you’re nobody, they ain’t come to see you, Otis! B***h, you heard who they’re screaming for," she remarked against those who denied her visit.

Sexyy Red Speaks On High School Turning Her Away Due To Smelling Like Weed

Despite this setback and this reaction, folks will apparently have many more reasons to be excited for Sexyy Red in the near future. For example, Nicki Minaj recently teased that she might invite her on for a remix of her Pink Friday 2 cut, "FTCU." That would certainly give the Barbz another great moment to praise, and would further cement the 25-year-old as one of the most in-demand hitmakers today. However, these are all just ideas and teases at the moment, so we'll have to wait and see whether they end up panning out.

Sexyy Gets It At High School That Rejected Her Visit: Watch

Meanwhile, there's a certain theory going around that has her feeling unbothered, but that its proponent is standing firmly behind. Joe Budden thinks that Drake is being paid to promote the Hood Hottest Princess so heavily, something that she dismissed quickly. Whether it's The Boy shouting her out or high school students going wild, it's clear that she'll find her deserved stardom no matter who's cosigning her. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, stay up to date on HNHH.

