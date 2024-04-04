Nicki Minaj Teases A New Sexyy Red Remix Of "FTCU"

The pair could be dropping their second collaboration soon.

BYLavender Alexandria
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars in rap music last year. While her success featured crossovers with numerous high-profile collaborators including Drake, SZA, Chief Keef, and more, Nicki Minaj was one of the first to get in the door. The pair teamed up for a remix of Red's song "Pound Town" early last year. The resulting "Pound Town 2" landed on the original version of Red's debut album Hood Hottest Princess.

Now the two fire-spitting MCs could be teaming up for yet another crossover. Nicki recently took to Twitter to tease fans about yet another crossover. "You got your verse for #FTCU? Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU," Nicki's tweet reads. The tweet references her hit song "FTCU" which started as a deep cut from Pink Friday 2. The song has been on the Hot 100 for a full 4 months now. It peaked at number 15 back in December and currently sits at number 82 this week. With the success of her new song "Get It Sexyy," it's safe to say that a remix with Red would help the song shoot back up the charts. Check out Nicki's tweet teasing a new remix below.

Nicki Minaj And Sexyy Red Have A "FTCU" Remix On The Way

Nicki Minaj is currently on her massive Pink Friday 2 world tour. She's currently hitting the American leg of the tour and has been making nightly news for her surprise guests. Over the weekend she had 50 Cent join her on stage twice, though some fans online took shots at him for his outfit. During a two night stay in Atlanta last month she was joined by 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka.

Nicki is even making news for who isn't performing with her on tour. Joe Budden shut down an offer to join her claiming that he isn't "hype" anymore. What do you think of Nicki Minaj tapping Sexyy Red for a remix of her hit "FTCU?" Are you looking forward to the new version of the song dropping? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
