Sexyy Red & Yung Miami Twerk Battle To "Get It Sexyy"

Megan Thee Stallion is hard at work on a new album, which means 2024 is bound to be another Hot Girl Summer after Diddy tried to have us all acting bad in 2023. However, the Houston native has said she's unsure how many "pop that a**" songs she plans to include on the tracklist, as she hopes to remind the world of her rap skills first and foremost. Some music lovers are disappointed by this news, but others see it as a chance for other rap divas to shine with their NSFW tracks, such as Sexyy Red.

Over the past year, the St. Louis native has steadily dropped bangers on us, from "SkeeYee" to her latest hit, "Get It Sexyy." The latter's music video quickly went viral thanks to appearances from Drake, Adin Ross, and Soulja Boy among others. The 2000s iconography has us feeling seriously nostalgic, but besides dropping a visual, the mother of two has other ideas for promoting her song. Among them is a social media twerk battle with Yung Miami, which some think Sexyy championed.

Did Sexyy Red's Natural Curves Out-Do Yung Miami's BBL?

For her part, the Hood Hottest Princess put on one hell of a show, flaunting her natural body in a white crop top and red booty shorts with "FREE MY BABY DADDY" written across the back. She showed off her splits, making her cheeks clap on the ground before effortlessly getting back up without missing a beat. When Miami responded she was also looking cute and casual at home, bending over to bounce her behind in unison with the beat to "Get It Sexyy." Because she was nowhere near as theatrical as her competitor, viewers voted the Florida native as the loser but still applauded her for looking so good.

Though she looks good twerking, Yung Miami is still under public scrutiny for being named in Lil Rod's troubling Diddy lawsuit. So far, the City Girl's been denying any involvement in drug trafficking or being a sex worker for her former lover, but the internet isn't totally convinced. Read all about those allegations at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

