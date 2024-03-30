Sexyy Red Shows Love To The 2000s With Star-Studded Music Video For "Get It Sexyy"

Sexyy Red is looking to shake up 2024 like she did in 2023 with her album Hood Hottest Princess. The St. Louis, Missouri rapper has a handful of hit songs under her belt from that record and its recent deluxe. Of course, you have the one that started it all, "SkeeYee," as well as "Hellcats SRTs," "Pound Town 2," and "Bow Bow Bow." However, their might be a single that could overtake the others. That would be her latest collaboration with Tay Keith. The two have developed an undeniable chemistry going back to that record. "Get It Sexyy" has been racking up the streams and now it has a crazy music video to go with it.

It became her highest peaking song on the Billboard Hot 100, hitting number 23. Additionally, it rose to the top of the Apple Music chart during its first weekend. Naturally, "Get It Sexyy" deserved a music video and man does it deliver. The visuals might hit you in the nostalgia bone, as this is a clear callback to early 2000s visuals. The grainy shots, mixed in with massive crowds and choreographed dances, are a fun homage to that era of hip-hop.

Watch Music Video For "Get It Sexyy" By Sexyy Red

What also makes this video a hit for Sexyy Red are the plethora of hilarious cameos. It would not be a 2000s-style video without Soulja Boy. He appears at the beginning to continue to the running joke that he was the first to do everything in the industry. Adin Ross also plays a nerd who is obsessed with Sexyy Red, getting off to her twerking on a chunky looking computer. It is both weird and hilarious as it makes light of their recent back-and-forth online about the two hooking up. Rob49 also makes an appearance in some funny scenes with Adin that you have to see for yourself. The biggest cameo is Drake though, as he and Red are on a date that does not end well for the Canadian rapper.

