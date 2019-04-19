homage
- SongsQuando Rondo Unveils New Single "Long Live Pabb"Quando Rondo pays respect to Lul Pab on his new single. By Aron A.
- SongsCordae Pays Homage To Beanie Sigel On "Feel It In The Air"As an homage to Beanie Sigel's classic of the same name, Cordae uses its instrumental to spit on his growth and industry struggles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsQuavo & Takeoff "Only Built For Infinity Links" Album Review"Only Built For Infinity Links" is a testament to the Yin and Yang-like nature of Quavo and Takeoff's individual styles.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsNFL Reveals It's Plan To Honor John Madden During Week 17John Madden will forever be a legend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Honours Late Friend Anthony "Fif" Soares With New Cover ArtDrake paid tribute to his late friend, Anthony "Fif" Soares, who was murdered in 2017, by including his photo on the back of his new mixtape, "Dark Lane Demo Tapes."By Lynn S.
- MusicQuavo Pays Homage To Pop SmokeQuavo takes a moment to reflect on the loss of his friend Pop Smoke, sharing a photo tribute on his Instagram page. By Mitch Findlay
- GramA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Emulates Michael JacksonA Boogie wit da Hoodie paid homage to the late King of Pop by recreating a shot from Michael Jackson's infamous L.A. Gear license plate photo shoot.By Lynn S.
- GramClever's New Tattoo Of Juice WRLD's Face Is Damn-Near PerfectAlabama rapper Clever inks an homage to his collaborator Juice WRLD on his arm.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture50 Cent Vows To Stop Beefing After Kobe's Death: "I'm Not Arguing With Anyone"Kobe Bryant's death has put things into perspective for 50 Cent.By Aron A.
- GramYoung Thug Mourns The Loss Of Juice WRLD: "F*ck This Sh*t"Young Thug takes to Instagram to mourn the loss of Juice WRLD.By Aron A.
- BeefNicki Minaj Blasts Anybody Reluctant To Pay HomageNicki Minaj is sick of the pussyfooting. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsStormzy Makes Surprise Drop & Pays Homage On "Wiley Flow"Stormzy big ups Wiley.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill, YG, & Others Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle During "BET Experience"The 2019 BET Experience proved to be a mournful experience for Nipsey Hussle's talented friends.By Devin Ch
- MusicCiara Channels Janet Jackson For "Thinkin Bout You" Billboard PerformanceCiara did the damn thing. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentObama Praises John Singleton For Breaking Barriers For Filmmakers Of ColorR.I.P. John Singleton.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Continues Daily Nipsey Hussle Tributes: "You CHANGED THE WORLD"The Game drops off another homage to the late, great Hussle. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStefflon Don Praises Her Idol Lil Kim: "You Already Know Who The Real QUEEN Is!"Will the Barbiez react negatively to Stefflon Don's lovefest of Lil Kim?By Devin Ch