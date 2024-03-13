Eminem & Snoop Dogg Honor Bo$$'s Legacy Following Def Jam MC's Death

Earlier this week, Bun B took to Instagram to announce the untimely passing of Def Jam's first female rapper, Bo$$. The Detroit-born MC was only 54 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, she suffered a stroke in 2017 after being diagnosed with renal disease. “Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss," Bun B captioned a photo of the late performer. "One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!”

His post prompted countless peers, friends, and fans to chime in with their own heartfelt messages about Bo$$. DJ Premier, for example, shared his own post on Instagram in which he reflected on a remix they did together that was never released. He recalled hitting the studio with her in the early 90s, urging Def Jam to search the vault for the unreleased track.

Read More: Bo$$ Passes Away, Hip-Hop Pays Tribute

Hip Hop Mourns The Loss Of Late Def Jam Pioneer Bo$$

Now, another couple of Bo$$'s fellow artists, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, have taken to social media to share some heartfelt words. Snoop hopped on Instagram today to pay his respects, sharing a photo of Bo$$ and reflecting on their friendship. "Damn. My homegirl before I got on. In the d. Game 🙏🏿 ❤️‍🩹 🕊️ 🎤 👊🏿," he captioned the post. Shortly after, Eminem shared a Tweet about her death, citing her talent and reminiscing about how well she represented their home city of Detroit. "Bo$$ rep’d the D so well as a pioneer. Such a talented MC. RIP!!!" he wrote.

Several other artists have since shown love to Bo$$ online, including Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, Warren G, and more. What do you think of Snoop Dogg and Eminem paying homage to Bo$$ following her passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Eminem Celebrates "My Name Is" 25th Anniversary With Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts

[Via]