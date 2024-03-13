Eminem & Snoop Dogg Honor Bo$$'s Legacy Following Def Jam MC's Death

Eminem says Bo$$ "rep’d the D so well as a pioneer."

BYCaroline Fisher
Boss Portrait Shoot

Earlier this week, Bun B took to Instagram to announce the untimely passing of Def Jam's first female rapper, Bo$$. The Detroit-born MC was only 54 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, she suffered a stroke in 2017 after being diagnosed with renal disease. “Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss," Bun B captioned a photo of the late performer. "One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!”

His post prompted countless peers, friends, and fans to chime in with their own heartfelt messages about Bo$$. DJ Premier, for example, shared his own post on Instagram in which he reflected on a remix they did together that was never released. He recalled hitting the studio with her in the early 90s, urging Def Jam to search the vault for the unreleased track.

Read More: Bo$$ Passes Away, Hip-Hop Pays Tribute

Hip Hop Mourns The Loss Of Late Def Jam Pioneer Bo$$

Now, another couple of Bo$$'s fellow artists, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, have taken to social media to share some heartfelt words. Snoop hopped on Instagram today to pay his respects, sharing a photo of Bo$$ and reflecting on their friendship. "Damn. My homegirl before I got on. In the d. Game 🙏🏿 ❤️‍🩹 🕊️ 🎤 👊🏿," he captioned the post. Shortly after, Eminem shared a Tweet about her death, citing her talent and reminiscing about how well she represented their home city of Detroit. "Bo$$ rep’d the D so well as a pioneer. Such a talented MC. RIP!!!" he wrote.

Several other artists have since shown love to Bo$$ online, including Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, Warren G, and more. What do you think of Snoop Dogg and Eminem paying homage to Bo$$ following her passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Eminem Celebrates "My Name Is" 25th Anniversary With Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
VIA HNHHMusicBo$$ Passes Away, Hip-Hop Pays Tribute
Summertime In The LBCMusicWest Coast Rap Pioneer C-Knight Passes Away at 52, Dove Shack Group Mourns Loss
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen &amp; Slim" Premiere – Red CarpetMusicSnoop Dogg's Brother, Bing Worthington, Dies At 44
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party - InsideMusicSnoop Dogg Continues To Mourn Brother On Instagram