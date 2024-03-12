Bo$$ Passes Away, Hip-Hop Pays Tribute

Detroit rapper Bo$$, who was the first female rapper to sign with Def Jam West, has passed away. UGK legend Bun B confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Monday night. A cause of death was not mentioned.

"Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!" he wrote. Many artists joined in on paying their respects in the comments section. Jermaine Dupri, The D.O.C., DJ Premier, as well as Monica, and more all left behind remarks. Willie D wrote: "She fought a good fight for a long time. May she rest in eternal love and peace." Premier commented: "Damn! Worked with her on the Deeper Remix at D & D. She was Raw even in person."

Read More: Bun B Says Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Him Of Pimp C

Bun B Pays Respect To Bo$$

Image Via Instagram @BunB

While further details on her passing seem to remain private, Bo$$'s family set up a GoFundMe for her in 2021 to get help paying medical bills. They explained at the time that she suffered from a renal disease and needed a kidney transplant. She had previously suffered a major stroke and seizure in 2017. “We are now trying to see if the family can get a specialized procedure for her,” the GoFundMe description read. “The procedure is costly and we wanted to reach out to her extended family, her friends and fans, to ask for assistance with helping her to be blessed with this procedure to help her to get back to her health. The funds are needed as soon as possible to set her up for the procedure. After this procedure she will be on the kidney list for a transplant from a donor, once we receive one."

The GoFundMe ended up hitting its goal of $17,000. Check out Bun B's post above and be on the lookout for further updates on Bo$$'s passing on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross Unveils A Secret To Building His Wealth, Says He Put Aside His First $1 Million From Def Jam

[Via]