The history of Hip Hop would be incomplete without the mention of Russell Simmons and Def Jam Recordings. The illustrious music label began with Rick Rubin in his dormitory at New York University. A little while later, Rubin and Simmons joined forces to establish the powerhouse as a fully formed label. After housing now-legacy acts like LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy in its early days, Def Jam quickly gained notoriety.

Russell Simmons enjoyed a very successful time as the co-founder of Def Jam. The Hip Hop genre was quickly proven to be in safe hands under the leadership of both Simmons and Rubin in the 80s. However, both co-founders have parted ways with the label for different reasons. Regardless, Russell Simmons is forever etched into the Def Jam history books.

Russell Simmons’ Early Days

Hip hop mogul Russell Simmons attends the Run DMC Tougher Than Leather album release party at the Palladium night club on September 15, 1988 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A New York native, Russell Simmons was introduced to the rising wave of Hip Hop early on. He crossed paths with Kurt Walker and DJ/Bboy at the City College of New York. This encounter further delivered a greater dose of the genre to Simmons. By the late 70s, after hearing Eddie Cheeba perform in Harlem, Simmons surrendered himself to a life of Hip Hop.

In the 80s, Simmons was a rising Hip Hop promoter. This inspired his younger brother Joseph Simmons, also known as Rev Run to make music. Rev Run began to perform with Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell as Run-DMC. Run-DMC went on to achieve many groundbreaking feats as a new-school Hip Hop act. The group is also widely considered as one of the greatest Hip Hop acts of all time.

Formation Of Def Jam Recordings

LOS ANGELES, CA – 1997: (L-R) Record producer Rick Rubin and music mogul Russell Simmons pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1997. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Russell Simmons was 27 years old when he co-founded Def Jam alongside then-21-year-old Rick Rubin. Both of them were rising producers, while Simmons doubled as a manager. He was working with multiple acts alongside Run-DMC. These were: Whodini, Kurtis Blow, and the Fearless Four. In addition to this, Simmons swiftly became one of Hip Hop’s go-to personalities. He was at the center of the genre in the early 80s in New York, forging connections with several clubs and record companies.

After linking up with Rubin, Simmons joined the effort to create an independent record company. The pair signed on some underground acts, and the rest was history. In the year of its inception, Def Jam released the singles “I Need a Beat” by LL Cool J, and “Rock Hard” by the Beastie Boys. Both songs achieved mainstream success, making the acts one of the first to do so within the genre.

Def Jam’s first full-length release was Radio, the debut studio album by LL Cool J. After scoring a distribution deal with CBS through Columbia Records, Def Jam became a significant player in the music business. Radio was a monumental success, not just commercially, but critically too. Thus, Russell Simmons, Rick Rubin, and Def Jam became household names.

Russell Simmons’ Controversies

While Rubin parted ways with Def Jam in 1988 after a fallout with Lyon Cohen, Russell Simmons’ exit was a lot more controversial. Due to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the MeToo movement, a series of allegations were aimed at Simmons beginning in 2017. Numerous women came out to accuse Simmons of multiple instances of sexual misconduct. These include physical and sexual harassment, assault, and rape.

Consequently, Simmons stepped down from his position in Def Jam, along with his positions in other companies. HBO also removed his name from All Def Comedy, the series he launched in 1992. Furthermore, a documentary, On the Record, was released in 2020 on HBO Max and covered many of the allegations against Simmons.

Personal Relationships

Russell Simmons and wife Kimora Lee Simmons during MTV Life Beat in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Russell Simmons and model Kimora Lee Simmons married in 1998. They share two daughters, Ming Lee, and Aoki Lee. The couple separated in 2006 and divorced in 2008. While his relationship with his ex-wife and daughters was great even after the divorce, things have taken a rocky turn in recent times.

Earlier in June, after the Father’s Day celebration, Simmons was called out by Kimora and their daughter Aoki for emotional abuse. Aoki Lee further took to Instagram Live sharing her concerns over her father’s mental well-being. She detailed instances of his behavior, sharing that she has refused to speak up due to her father’s influence.



