def jam recordings
- MusicLil Durk's Debut Album "Remember My Name" Turns 8: Shaping The VoiceLil Durk continued Chicago’s legacy of producing refined, worthwhile debut albums.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSid Sriram’s Kaleidoscopic Vision: How "Sidharth" Became A Declaration Of Identity & SelfExclusive: With “Sidharth,” Sid Sriram plants a flag for South Asian talent across the world. Having gained his footing in South Indian cinema, he signed with Def Jam for his first English-speaking record that comprehensively captures his musical identity, blending his roots as a Carnatic musician with elements of R&B, indie rock, and electronic.By Aron A.
- MusicThe History Of Russell Simmons & Def Jam: How He & Rick Rubin Established Hip-Hop's First Powerhouse LabelA prolific rise, to a highly controversial exit. By Demi Phillips
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Wanted To Buy Death Row Records & Was Hurt He Never Got The ChanceTha Doggfather said he joined Def Jam because he couldn't buy Death Row. By Taylor McCloud