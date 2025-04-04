LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) Makes His Own Rules In New Song "Law N Order"

After linking up with GloRilla, LiAngelo Ball, now known as Gelo, returns with a new single, “Law N Order,” a moody, piano-laced anthem that reasserts his rise from basketball royalty to bona fide rap contender. Released through Def Jam, the track arrives in the wake of mounting momentum and a growing list of co-signs, further solidifying the younger Ball brother’s presence in hip-hop’s crowded landscape.

The Ball Brother originally introduced the song onstage at Rolling Loud California, performing it in front of a packed hometown crowd. The early response was electric. As the clip spread across social media, the track quickly began to trend, with fans quoting lines and trading snippets. Stereogum and Sports Illustrated joined the conversation, noting the record’s early viral traction and the intensity of the live debut.

“Law N Order” pairs a twinkling piano loop with bruising bass. GELO floats over the production with his characteristic unbothered cadence, delivering flex-heavy bars with precision. His flow, slow-burning and hypnotic, carries the swagger of someone who knows exactly how far he’s come. There’s no rush. No forced hype. Just confidence sharpened by attention and experience. It appears that the emerging new artist is three-for-three in hit singles, with a promising debut album in the works.

"Law N Order" - LiAngelo Ball (Gelo)

Official Lyrics: