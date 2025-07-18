LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) Takes His Shot At Greatness With Debut Album "League Of My Own"

LiAngelo Ball's music career took off in 2024 with the surprise success of his debut single "Tweaker," which includes a Lil Wayne remix.

LiAngelo Ball, now known as the rap star Gelo, has had a huge rollout for his musical debut, League Of My Own.

The NBA has been fully supportive of the former Basketball player during the lead up to his debut album. LiAngelo has performed at the biggest NBA events, including halftime shows and NBA All-Star game. The debut's lead single, "Tweaker," led to the new artist securing a huge record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

League of My Own allows the Ball brother to step outside of his siblings NBA shadows and spotlight his buzzworthy rhymes and charisma. Snatching up big names like GloRilla and Lil Wayne in the first year of his career is monumental. Among the debut's 13 tracks, LiAngelo Ball transforms into Gelo, a swavy, nonchalant, and braggadacious rap star that ready to prove he has what it takes to reach the top of the charts.

Alongside "Tweaker," LiAngelo Ball delivers other standout cuts that fans will be highlighting all summer in "Can You Please" and "Law N Order." Outside the bonafide hits are surprise heaters such as "Beware of Dog," "Pollaseeds," and "1 Deal."

Gelo makes a great first impression. While the album has it's flaws, overall, he displays all the qualifications of a superstar in the making. As he navigates his career, his next outing could prove be the breakthrough moment that proves to everyone that his success wasn't a fluke or overnight. If he becomes a student to the game like he did on the court, he will be around for a very long time.

League Of My Own - LiAngelo Ball

Official Tracklist

  1. POLLASEEDS
  2. Tweaker
  3. Shook Da Game
  4. Booted Up
  5. Law N Order
  6. Humble Abode
  7. Hold On
  8. Can You Please feat. Glorilla
  9. Wine N Dine
  10. Beware Of Dog
  11. PSA
  12. Watcha Gon Do
  13. 1 Deal

