LiAngelo Ball and his ex-wife Miss Nikki Baby have exchanged insults against each other in the media since their split in 2024. They share two children together. Gelo and Nikki would get together over the weekend to celebrate their son, LaVelo, 2nd birthday.

The Shade Room shared a clip of the family together on Saturday (July 19). LiAngelo holding their son and Nikki Baby holding their daughter. Social media would rejoice over the couple co-parenting.

Miss Nikki Baby would be one of the many to comment on the post. She commented, “Happy to celebrate our sons birthday and put the bullshit to the side.”

LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) & Miss Nikki Baby



LiAngelo's family has a lot to celebrate this week, including the release of his debut album, League Of My Own. The release marks his first through a new record deal with Def Jam Recordings. He earned from the success of his debut single "Tweaker"

”Tweaker” debuted at No.29 on the Billboard 100 in January. The song led to a remix with Lil Wayne.

The momentum secured him a reported $13 million deal with Def Jam. It propelled the Los Angeles native into the studio at full speed. Recording sessions began early in the year, with Gelo reportedly cutting four to six tracks per night and relying on instinct to finalize the album’s lineup.

The 13-track project includes “Tweaker,” the GloRilla-assisted “Can You Please,” and the standout single “Booted Up,” which premiered during his Rolling Loud set and features a synth-heavy, West Coast bounce. Drawing inspiration from rap icons like DMX, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Future, Gelo’s debut blends gritty storytelling with melodic flair and live instrumentation, including piano and drums.