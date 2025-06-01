LiAngelo Ball, now known as rap star Gelo, found newfound fame, but it was originally connected with controversy as it was rumored that the “Tweaker” hitmaker was a presumed “Deadbeat Dad.”

An accusation made by the rap star’s ex-girlfriend, MissNikkiBaby, led Gelo to spend months debunking the claim in the media, while his music soared to the top of the charts. Gelo appears ready to show and prove his love for his kids.

On May 31, the former hooper turned rapper posted a string of heartfelt clips and photos, giving full-time dad vibes. In one video, he kissed LaVelo’s neck, grinning ear to ear. Another shot had him holding LaNiyah as she locked eyes with the camera. The whole vibe? Gelo was in dad mode and proud of it.

LiAngelo Ball New Girlfriend

The timing had folks talking—it’s right before Father’s Day. Some praised the moment, but others called it a little too perfect. @missoceans joked, “Why when men finally see their children they do a whole photoshoot?” @its_shy_ann chimed in, “It’s giving performative parenting but the kids are adorable.” And @ethiopian.chick_ wrote, “Just in time for Father’s Day. Typical.”

Still, the post marked a shift from the messy headlines earlier this year. Gelo and his ex, MissNikkiiBaby, ended things in February, and it was far from smooth.

Nikki went online accusing him of ghosting their children for six weeks, with no calls or check-ins. She also claimed he cheated and might’ve gotten another woman pregnant.

Gelo denied it all. He clapped back, insisting he never walked out on his kids.

According to him, the fallout was about Nikki—not the children. Social media didn’t forget, though. The receipts stayed in circulation.

While things were rocky, Nikki made her own moves, stepping out courtside with a new man. Meanwhile, Gelo introduced his new boo, Rashida Nicole, soon after. He even bought her a new car, drawing more side-eyes from Nikki. She later hinted that Rashida might’ve been around before their split.