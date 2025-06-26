Congratulations! LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) & Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Announce Baby On The Way

It appears congratulations are in order for the Basketball player-turned-rap star LiAngelo Ball.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday, June 26, that Gelo’s girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, is pregnant. The expected news follows the rap star being named among ten other emerging artists as this year’s XXL’s Freshmen Class was announced earlier this week. The upcoming child will be Ball’s third, following two children from a previous relationship with reality star Miss Nikki Baby.

Gelo and Nikki Baby’s split has been rocky, with the reality star alleging that the rap star is a “deadbeat” in February 2025. LiAngelo has refuted the claims on multiple occasions. He recently shared quality time with his and Nikki’s children on social media during Father’s Day weekend.

LiAngelo Ball’s New Baby

LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole’s relationship went public shortly after his split from Miss Nikki Baby in February. The new couple has made headlines for their Las Vegas date night, with the baller purchasing a custom-made G-Wagon for his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Miss Nikki Baby has made several comments on her ex's new relationship while she is dating.

In May 2025, Rashida subliminally alleged that she and Gelo had secretly married through a subtle Instagram comment. First came love, then a possible marriage, and now a new baby carriage is on the way.

While his personal life expands, his newfound music career flourishes. Gelo has a new album on the way after releasing three singles in “Twerkers,” “Law N’ Order,” and “Booted Up.” A year in, he has already collaborated with Lil Wayne and GloRilla. Titled League of My Own, the debut album will be released on July 18 via Def Jam Recordings.

Gelo has promoted the upcoming debut on all of the biggest sports platforms, including the NBA All-Star Weekend. His brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, have performed alongside the rapper on various occasions. The Ball Brothers are several of the most popular families in basketball.