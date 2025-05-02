LiAngelo Ball & New Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Enjoy "Vegas Nights" As New Song "Law N Order" Buzz

LiAngelo Ball has released three hot songs as the new artist Gelo in "Tweaker," "Can You Please," and "Law N Order."

LiAngelo Ball, now Gelo, is drawing fresh attention—not for his athleticism or music, but for a romantic Instagram post. Captioned “Vegas Nights,” the image featured Ball alongside model Rashida Nicole, introducing her as his new partner amid growing public scrutiny.

The timing was notable. Just days earlier, Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, accused him of abandoning their family. Mudarris, who shares two children with Ball, publicly claimed that he left them behind to pursue a new relationship with Nicole.

Ball’s post, featuring luxury decor and an intimate pose with Nicole, seemed to confirm the new romance. It also sparked immediate backlash online, with fans debating whether the move was tone-deaf or simply declarative.

While Ball’s love life made headlines, his music career has gained traction. His debut single, “Tweaker,” released in early 2025, quickly racked up streams and led to a reported $13 million deal with Def Jam.

Nicole, an influencer with a growing following, has been a visible presence at Ball’s performances. She was seen supporting him during NBA All-Star Weekend, posting selfies and backstage moments that fueled more speculation about the couple’s dynamic.

One photo in particular—a cozy snapshot from behind the scenes—drew attention when followed by another post: Nicole posing with a $187,000 Mercedes-AMG G63, a lavish gift from Ball. That display of wealth further incensed Mudarris, who accused Ball of neglecting his financial responsibilities as a father.

In a sharp social media comment, she wrote, “You doing all this and still haven’t sent your kids no money. That’s sad.”

LiAngelo Ball In Las Vegas

Ball responded swiftly, denying her claims. On Instagram, he wrote, “I’ll never leave or abandon any of my kids… I love all my babies and that’s mando.”

His tone was defensive yet firm, aimed at correcting what he called false narratives.

“Vegas Nights” is more than a photo-op. It marks a turning point in Ball’s public identity, signaling a shift from athlete to entertainer. But as he leans further into music and lifestyle branding, the complications of his personal life remain in full view.

Fans, critics, and tabloids continue watching closely, questioning whether Ball’s new image is evolution or escapism.

