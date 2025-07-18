GELO Seems To Diss Ex's Deadbeat Dad Claims On New Album

GELO (LiAngelo Ball) just cemented his breakout year with his new album League Of My Own, harkening to his hooper-to-rapper journey and his blow-up after the viral success of "Tweaker." But some romantic drama came with the notoriety, and he chose to address it on the new track "Wine N Dine."

While Ball doesn't outright name anyone in the set of bars, many fans assumed it was about his ex and mother of his two children Nikki Mudarris, also known as Miss Nikki Baby. She claimed that he's been an absent father amid a lot of other relationship drama, claims which he wants nothing to do with.

"They kick me when I'm down, so can you pick me up? / Say I'm a deadbeat daddy who don't give no f***s," GELO seemingly responded to Miss Nikki Baby's accusations, per TMZ. "Say I'm an ugly soul who just up and run / Talk to me dumb like I don't amount to nothing / I never really been the type of n***a to reject s**t / But I'm on my way, kicked out like two texts, b***h / I can pull a dream b***h by yapping in a Tech 'fit / But every single day, you find a way to disrespect me."

Of course, take this interpretation with a grain of salt, as there aren't any explicit name-drops here. Also, that GELO drama with his romantic life saw scrutiny from many different folks online. So maybe these bars are more for the haters than they are for Miss Nikki Baby.

As far as what else is on League Of My Own, it includes some recent singles like "Can You Please" featuring GloRilla, "Law N Order," and "Booted Up." We'll see what other lyrical gems and references fans catch as they live with the project for the foreseeable future.