LiAngelo Ball (GELO) believes he's now in a League of My Own and he's ready to show why on his debut LP. The aforementioned title will be hitting all of your favorite DSPs on June 27, so just under a month away. It will boast all of his smash singles such as "Tweaker," which was just certified Gold by the RIAA.
Of course, "Law N Order" and "Can You Please" with GloRilla will also be making the cut. In what we think is a smart move for anyone dropping their first album, LiAngelo Ball is also keeping the tracklist tight. Only 13 songs are making the final cut.
That focus should go a long way, and it's got us more excited for what the former NBA prospect is going to have in store.
It sounds like it's going to be something of a greatest hits compilation because "Booted Up" is another catchy tune.
The song definitely supports what this album sounds like it's going to be all about. To us, it's going to present LiAngelo Ball as someone who's confident that he's already made it and is already head and shoulders above his competitors.
Having that mentality will always be key for anyone up-and-coming in any field, and GELO has proven time and time again that he's ready to embrace his moment.
LiAngelo Ball "Booted Up"
Quotable Lyrics:
N****'s goofy, flame my lingo, but my raps fluent
They say I grew up in hills, still could get the trap boomin'
I ain't preachin', I'm the hardest in the field
But I really know them n****s, where you'll really end up killed
I'm just sayin', who you are is who you is
I ain't put on no facade, a n**** grew up trill n' real