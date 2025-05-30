LiAngelo Ball's meteoric rise in hip-hop has been something incredible to watch unfold and he's capping off his run with his debut soon.

N****'s goofy, flame my lingo, but my raps fluent They say I grew up in hills, still could get the trap boomin' I ain't preachin', I'm the hardest in the field But I really know them n****s, where you'll really end up killed I'm just sayin', who you are is who you is I ain't put on no facade, a n**** grew up trill n' real

LiAngelo Ball (GELO) believes he's now in a League of My Own and he's ready to show why on his debut LP. The aforementioned title will be hitting all of your favorite DSPs on June 27, so just under a month away. It will boast all of his smash singles such as "Tweaker," which was just certified Gold by the RIAA.

