GELO Strikes Again With GloRilla Assisted Banger "Can You Please"

We all had one hit wonder on the brain. LiAngelo Ball, or GELO, delivered the first rap smash of 2025 with "Tweaker." It was catchy and anthemic, and the music world wondered if he could do it again. Well, GELO is back with a new single, and it's another hit. "Can You Please" is cut from the same cloth as "Tweaker," but the rapper manages to make enough changes to keep things interesting. He switches some flows up and provides yet another fun instrumental. Oh, and he got GloRilla.

"Can You Please" relies on another bellowing chorus, which is sung by GELO and will be stuck in your head by the time the song is over. The beat sounds massive, with rattling bass and hi-hats throughout. GELO has genuine charisma on the microphone. He's truly a case of how one says something being far more important than what's actually said. The lyrics are fine, but they are going to be fun to sing loudly. GloRilla was the perfect selection for a guest verse. She gets the energy of the song, and she brings a polished yet aggressive feel that elevates would could have been a lackluster back end. The song may not light up the world the way "Tweaker" did, but it's proof GELO is here to stay.

GELO And GloRilla Match Each Other's Energy

