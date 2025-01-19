Cam'ron Blames LiAngelo Ball For Detroit Lions Loss Following His Halftime Performance

LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo or G3 these days, has the world in a chokehold thanks to his viral hit "Tweaker." But he might have led the Detroit Lions to choke during this weekend's playoff game against the Washington Commanders... At least, according to Cam'ron. The Dipset MC sent a strongly worded voice message to the NFL team's official Instagram account making his case clear. "Dan Campbell, do not start that crying s**t," he remarked to the Lions' head coach. "That's the way it goes. Y'all were feeling y'all self, and I had y'all back all season, and you know what f***ed up everything?

"Y'all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime," Cam'ron remarked about how LiAngelo Ball treated the crowd to "Tweaker" during the playoff game. "What the f**k was that about? Y'all could've had Eminem, y'all could've had Big Sean, y'all n***as f***ed it all up. And this the result of it, this the result of it. I'm sorry." Not to add insult to injury, but for those of us out there that don't watch football, we would've expected this viral hit to energize both teams, especially those at home.

Cam'ron Jokes About LiAngelo Ball's Halftime Show

However, Cam'ron's previous remarks about LiAngelo Ball's music career don't reflect this disapproval of the halftime show. "I seen n***as like, 'Cam. Gelo gonna prove you wrong,'" he remarked on his sports talk show, It Is What It Is. "I never said Gelo can't rap, I said he can't play basketball. He should've been starting this s**t. Gelo, I like the single. I like it. You know I'm from the 2000s. You sound like you were down with Cash Money, Juvie, B.G., Lil Wayne, Baby, Mannie Fresh, that sounds like your lane."