Cam'ron Has A Nasty Bar For LiAngelo Ball In Fiery New "Talk With Flee" Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
gelo-rolling-loud-2025-1
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper and professional basketball player, GELO, aka LiAngelo Ball, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
Cam'ron and LiAngelo Ball's beef dates back to October of 2024, when GELO clapped back at Killa Cam's hooping critiques.

Cam'ron has two successful podcasts: It Is What It Is with Mase for sports talk and Talk With Flee for anything else. While he's found much success and variety with both, the latter recently held a more surprising narrative: LiAngelo Ball beef.

On the newest episode of Talk With Flee, Killa Cam dropped a killer freestyle caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. The Roc-A-Fella alum included a shot at GELO. "'Gelo Ball say he could f**k with me? Let him tell it / Man, got a better chance starting on the Celtics," he rapped over a gritty instrumental.

A lot of fans wonder what a lyrical showdown between these two rappers might look like, even if it's not probable at all that it happens. After all, the basketball player had a breakout 2025 with his viral hit "Tweaker" and other hot singles. Would these reps translate into a fiery battle performance?

Given the Dipset member's experience and pedigree, most fans are counting Ball out. Nevertheless, Cam has praised his music itself, even if he doesn't have the same praise on the court. So maybe these two should bury the hatchet with a collab instead.

Read More: LiAngelo Ball & New Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Enjoy "Vegas Nights" As New Song "Law N Order" Buzzes

Cam'ron LiAngelo Ball Beef

For those unaware, Cam'ron and LiAngelo Ball's beef began in October of last year. GELO responded to some critical comments the Harlem rapper made about his basketball skills.

"‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you," Ball retorted. "You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping."

"I only know you ’cause your father’s a great marketer, n***a," Cam'ron clapped back. "I wouldn’t know you if it wasn’t for LaVar Ball."

From there, the two bickered over their rapping skills, GELO's skills with the rock, and each other's careers. While Cam is a fan of the music, he's clearly drawing a line with LiAngelo Ball's statements, and vice versa.

So this freestyle mention isn't that surprising if you know the whole story. We'll see if Ball responds in the booth or if they'll just randomly diss each other online in the future.

Read More: Jim Jones Doubles Down On His Pessimistic View Of His Beef With Cam'ron

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Sports Cam'ron & Mase Surprise Fans With Stance On LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" 2.7K
NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets Sports Cam'ron Blames LiAngelo Ball For Detroit Lions Loss Following His Halftime Performance 3.2K
liangelo ball cam'ron Sports Cam'ron & LiAngelo Ball Get Into Fiery Back-And-Forth Over Each Other's Careers 2.9K
LiAngelo Ball Rolling Loud Los Angeles New Song Hip Hop News Music LiAngelo Ball Treats Rolling Loud Los Angeles To A New Song Premiere And Fans Are Tweaking Out 1421