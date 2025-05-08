Cam'ron has two successful podcasts: It Is What It Is with Mase for sports talk and Talk With Flee for anything else. While he's found much success and variety with both, the latter recently held a more surprising narrative: LiAngelo Ball beef.

On the newest episode of Talk With Flee, Killa Cam dropped a killer freestyle caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. The Roc-A-Fella alum included a shot at GELO. "'Gelo Ball say he could f**k with me? Let him tell it / Man, got a better chance starting on the Celtics," he rapped over a gritty instrumental.

A lot of fans wonder what a lyrical showdown between these two rappers might look like, even if it's not probable at all that it happens. After all, the basketball player had a breakout 2025 with his viral hit "Tweaker" and other hot singles. Would these reps translate into a fiery battle performance?

Given the Dipset member's experience and pedigree, most fans are counting Ball out. Nevertheless, Cam has praised his music itself, even if he doesn't have the same praise on the court. So maybe these two should bury the hatchet with a collab instead.

Cam'ron LiAngelo Ball Beef

For those unaware, Cam'ron and LiAngelo Ball's beef began in October of last year. GELO responded to some critical comments the Harlem rapper made about his basketball skills.

"‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you," Ball retorted. "You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping."

"I only know you ’cause your father’s a great marketer, n***a," Cam'ron clapped back. "I wouldn’t know you if it wasn’t for LaVar Ball."

From there, the two bickered over their rapping skills, GELO's skills with the rock, and each other's careers. While Cam is a fan of the music, he's clearly drawing a line with LiAngelo Ball's statements, and vice versa.