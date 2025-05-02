Jim Jones Doubles Down On His Pessimistic View Of His Beef With Cam'ron

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Cam'ron (L) and Jim Jones perform at The Apollo Theater on November 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Dipset's Jim Jones and Cam'ron started feuding earlier this year due to some comments Cam made about Jim performing at a 50 Cent show.

Jim Jones was a recent guest on Way Up with Angela Yee, on which he talked about a whole lot of different topics. One thing people want to hear more about, though, is his explosive beef with a former colleague from Dipset, fellow New York rapper Cam'ron.

In a clip obtained by The Art Of Dialogue, the crew also addressed Cam's claim that Maino put his hands on him at one point. The radio personality and MC explained that he had issues with Killa, but they were able to squash things, so he has no idea what the It Is What It Is host is talking about.

Then, Capo alleged a distinction between him and his Diplomats co-spitter, being that Jones had to work harder and grittier than Cam supposedly did.

Then, Jim Jones shaded Cam'ron by claiming he helped him write on many of his albums. He did give his former partner some praise for his sports talk show, but asked him to keep his success over there and not try to mess up or invalidate Jim's trajectory. Also, Jones thinks Cam was never deep in the struggle in the first place.

"He never fed me, I fed myself," the 48-year-old said of his 49-year-old rival. "I'm not his artist. That was my partner. We was in that s**t together. I just took the role of the person that was under him so he could be who he needed to be. I just know how to play my position and wait my turn."

Jim Jones Cam'ron Beef

For those unaware, Jim Jones and Cam'ron's beef goes back with a lot of inner turmoil, tensions, and rifts throughout their time as Dipset alongside Freekey Zekey and later Juelz Santana. As for their recent flare-up, it's because of Cam's reflection with 50 Cent about when Fif brought out Jim at a show during their beef.

From there, many social media attacks followed, plus fight challenges and the whole sequence of events online rap beefs usually abide to. We will see if these Diplomats members ever engage in some diplomacy themselves, although Jim Jones' most recent remarks about Cam'ron don't indicate that as a possibility.

