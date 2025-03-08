Jim Jones Reveals If He’d Squash Cam’ron Beef Privately

Jim Jones and Cam'ron's feud continues, and unfortunately, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, the former was asked whether or not he'd ever consider reconciling with the latter in private. While he said that he's not hung up on the beef, he's not exactly looking to squash it, despite how much Dipset means to fans.

"I forgive I just don't forget," he noted. "When a person shows you who they are and when God sends you a sign..." Jones went on, claiming that he's still Dipset through and through, even if he and Cam aren't getting along. "I'm still Dipset, I never said I wasn't Dipset. I'm the one that been holding the bird up for all y'all to say you're still Dipset or else it would have been faded a long time ago and none of y'all would remember who we are," he asserted. "I promise you that. Remember that, I've been holding this sh*t up for 15 years."

Read More: 50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Jim Jones Over Album Sales Amidst Feud

Why Are Jim Jones And Cam'ron Fighting?

Jones and Cam'ron's feud has been heating up ever since 50 Cent appeared on the latter's YouTube show Talk with Flee in December. At the time, they looked back on their early 2000s beef. Cam recalled Jones joining Fif onstage during a show in 2007, claiming that he saw it as an act of betrayal. “When n****s went on stage, I was like, ‘This sh*t is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment,'” he explained. “I said, ‘This n***a’s devious.’ But I respected it, I liked that sh*t.”