50 Cent Taunts Jim Jones & Floyd Mayweather With Bizarre AI “Rocky III” Spoof

BY Caroline Fisher 702 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Taunts Jim Jones Floyd Mayweather Hip Hop News
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On "The Breakfast Club," Jim Jones challenged Cam'ron to a fight with $10 million on the line, much to 50 Cent's amusement.

50 Cent has been hard at work clowning Jim Jones lately, and this week is no exception. Today (March 6), he shared a video of the New York rapper alongside Floyd Mayweather in an AI spoof of Rocky III. The video shows a scene from the film when Clubber Lang comes up to Rocky and challenges him to a fight. Jones' face replaced Clubber's in Fif's version, however, and Rocky's face was replaced by Cam'ron's. Mayweather's face replaced the face of Rocky's trainer, Mickey.

This appears to be a response to Jones challenging Cam to a boxing match during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at?" the performer boldly declared. "You getting money right? You doing sports? $10 million right now. Today n***a. I'll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and all them? $10 million, I'll met you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

Read More: Bricc Baby Corroborates 50 Cent’s Allegation That Lil Meech Is A “Drug Addict”

50 Cent & Jim Jones' Beef

Jones' latest back and forth with 50 Cent started earlier this year when the latter appeared on Cam'ron's YouTube show, Talk With Flee. They looked back on their early 2000s feud, and the time Fif brought Capo out during a show in 2007. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard?" Jones said in response on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast shortly after.

Jones also threw some shade 50 Cent's way on The Breakfast Club when DJ Envy asked whether or not he'd consider going up against him in a rap battle. "I don't wanna do nothing with that sucka!" he said at the time. "Leave him out of the conversation. Don't start."

Read More: 50 Cent's "The Massacre" Is An Embodiment Of Who He's Always Been

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Camron In Concert - New York, NY Music Cam'ron Hits Jim Jones With Receipts After His Claims About Dipset's "Verzuz" 1.9K
Def Jam Pre-Grammy Celebration Music Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Boxing Match With $10 Million On The Line 1.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1369
Jim Jones Hosts Medusa Lounge Music Jim Jones Breaks His Silence On 50 Cent’s Informant Allegations 5.8K