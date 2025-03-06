50 Cent Taunts Jim Jones & Floyd Mayweather With Bizarre AI “Rocky III” Spoof

50 Cent has been hard at work clowning Jim Jones lately, and this week is no exception. Today (March 6), he shared a video of the New York rapper alongside Floyd Mayweather in an AI spoof of Rocky III. The video shows a scene from the film when Clubber Lang comes up to Rocky and challenges him to a fight. Jones' face replaced Clubber's in Fif's version, however, and Rocky's face was replaced by Cam'ron's. Mayweather's face replaced the face of Rocky's trainer, Mickey.

This appears to be a response to Jones challenging Cam to a boxing match during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at?" the performer boldly declared. "You getting money right? You doing sports? $10 million right now. Today n***a. I'll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and all them? $10 million, I'll met you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

50 Cent & Jim Jones' Beef

Jones' latest back and forth with 50 Cent started earlier this year when the latter appeared on Cam'ron's YouTube show, Talk With Flee. They looked back on their early 2000s feud, and the time Fif brought Capo out during a show in 2007. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard?" Jones said in response on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast shortly after.