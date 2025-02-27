Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Boxing Match With $10 Million On The Line

Def Jam Pre-Grammy Celebration
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Jim Jones (L) and Cam'ron attend the Def Jam Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jim Jones said on "The Breakfast Club" that he'd box Cam'ron's "head off" if the two get into a ring together.

Jim Jones says he'd be willing to fight his Dipset partner, Cam'ron, in a boxing match for $10 million. He issued the challenege during an appearnace on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of his new album, At The Church Steps. The topic of their beef arose while discussing Jones' accompliments from over the years.

"I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at?" Jim Jones said of Cam'ron. "You getting money right? You doing sports? $10 million right now. Today n***a. I'll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and all them? $10 million, I'll met you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

Why Are Jim Jones & Cam'ron Beefing?

Jones and Cam'ron have been feuding since 50 Cent appeared on Talk With Flee, earlier this year. Jones took issue with him and Cam discussing their relationship, and called them out during an interview of his own with Justin Laboy on The Download. Cam then went on a tirade about Jones not actually being from Harlem during an episode of It Is What It Is.

Jones spoke further about their relationship during his newest Breakfast Club appearance. "I'm not concerned about that right now," Jones said. "I'm concerned about this album dropping. I got other things going on. I'm concerned about Jim Jones and what Jim Jones got going on. I've done a lot for Diplomats sake and for the sake of the people and the fans and all that, but nobody does a lot for me and that's part of the problem here. Nobody ever really pulled up for me when Jim Jones need them to pull up, but I pulled up for everybody. So no I gotta pull up for myself. All the other rhetoric I can't even hear no more."

