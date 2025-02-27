Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Boxing Match With $10 Million On The Line

Jim Jones says he'd be willing to fight his Dipset partner, Cam'ron, in a boxing match for $10 million. He issued the challenege during an appearnace on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of his new album, At The Church Steps. The topic of their beef arose while discussing Jones' accompliments from over the years.

"I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at?" Jim Jones said of Cam'ron. "You getting money right? You doing sports? $10 million right now. Today n***a. I'll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and all them? $10 million, I'll met you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

Why Are Jim Jones & Cam'ron Beefing?

Jones and Cam'ron have been feuding since 50 Cent appeared on Talk With Flee, earlier this year. Jones took issue with him and Cam discussing their relationship, and called them out during an interview of his own with Justin Laboy on The Download. Cam then went on a tirade about Jones not actually being from Harlem during an episode of It Is What It Is.