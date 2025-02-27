Jim Jones Expresses Pride In Promoting Gang Culture Through His Music Despite Backlash

Jim Jones recently hopped on The Breakfast Club for a pretty wild interview, boxing match challenges to Cam'ron and all. But beyond that beef, Capo also expressed his feelings on how his Blood gang ties in his music defined his career in some respects. While he distinguished himself away from actual criminal activity, he spoke on how he popularized the gang in New York and was able to commercialize it for his own gain. The Dipset member may carry this image, but he also made it clear that he doesn't see it as anything more than music business.

"It's not a crime to be a Blood," Jim Jones remarked. "It's not a crime to be a sorority member, it's all the same thing, it's a crime if you do crime while being that. That turns into other things. If it's more than one of you doing crime while being Blood, that turns into a RICO and things like that. I do business. I'm a businessman, you heard? Always music, baby! I didn't bring the Bloods to New York! *laughs* [...] Oh, commercializing my gang affiliation. Yeah, I made it cool, but I also commercialized it. I made millions of dollars off the gang culture. Same thing with [what] Snoop has done. But I did not start that. I was a young kid, you know what I mean?"

Elsewhere, Jim Jones and The Breakfast Club continued to talk about the Blood gang affiliation. Jim doesn't regret it due to the positive things he was able to achieve from his position, platform, and perspective, especially when it comes to putting other people on and providing livelihoods. Most importantly, he stressed that he didn't push anyone in a criminal, negative, or violent direction, connecting that unnecessary demand to music industry exploitation. "Nobody's twisting nobody's hands to do anything, this is entertainment business," the Harlem MC remarked.