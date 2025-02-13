Jim Jones Escalates Wack 100 Beef With Scathing Instagram Takedown

Jim Jones called out Wack 100 in a post on Instagram on Wednesday night, complaining that he doesn't do enough for the community and instead spends his time "spewing so much hate." He explained that he was in Compton to record a new music video after traveling to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards.

"I just left LA for th Grammies was there for 3 days stayed a extra day so I can shoot half my Video in COMPTON," Jones wrote. "@ceowacko142 was there we was shootin for 6 hrs in Compton. This video was done in Gonzales park where I heard ur not allowed to go to anymore. Seems u have bigger fish to fry then lil oh me u have a nice day black man. Do something positive for ur community instead of spewing so much hate in our culture JOMO really though. Ps I was riding round in a convertible 6Duce so we wasn’t hard to spot."

Why Are Wack 100 & Jim Jones Beefing?

The latest post from Jones come as Wack has been accusing him of snitching for years at this point. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Wack took aim at Jones once again, writing on Instagram: "Your a rapper you're not a gangsta ain't never been one. You're scared of the ending results. Stay in your lane before you find yourself in a situation"

Fans on social media aren't happy about Jones beefing with Wack 100. Plenty of users in his comments section complained that the move is "corny" while others said he's "too old" for the behavior. One fan wrote: "I f*cks with Jim, Dipset is my favorite group of all time but ya’ll beefing is corny and bro u too old to still want people to see u as tough or connected in these streets… Idk, hope ya’ll figure it out cuz this whole thing is corny."