Latto Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Her "Christmas In Clayco" Event

For five years now, Latto has hosted her annual "Christmas In Clayco" giveaway, giving gifts to families in Clayton County. It's a very special time and always heartening to see. But this year, her charitable event popped up in the headlines for a very different reason: pregnancy rumors... Again.

Wave Checkers caught various pictures from the event on Twitter, in which you can see the Atlanta-bred femcee wearing a large fur coat that covers almost her entire body. Many folks online clowned the decision considering ATL's relative heat, whereas others gave grace by positing that it's a thematically appropriate look for a winter wonderland. But most people came to another conclusion: Latto's allegedly hiding a baby bump.

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as this is the kind of thing no one really knows until the person in question speaks out. She's playfully shut down pregnancy rumors in the past. With that in mind, we'll see if this warrants another response.

Still, it seems like both sides of this debate agree on one thing, even if they might have different reasons to distrust or believe in these rumors. At the end of the day, they're very happy for the 26-year-old.

Who Is Latto's Boyfriend?

But this isn't the only Latto rumor floating around the Internet. During a recent street interview with TMZ, she seemed to refer to 21 Savage as her "husband" and called him her "man." Maybe the Columbus-born artist was just playing along with the interviewer, but this followed years of speculation about the two being an item. They haven't outright confirmed it on their own terms, but they are the farthest away from denial they have ever been.

In fact, Latto and 21 Savage's lyrical nods also gave fans some significant "evidence" to contribute to this assumption. At this point, fans are just waiting on an official confirmation, but the pieces are there.

Fan Reactions