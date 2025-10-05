Latto Fans Roll Their Eyes At Pregnancy Rumors After Japan Show

Latto was part of a star-studded lineup at the Force Festival in Japan on Saturday (October 4), but her performance caused a stir for some wild reasons. Per Bossip, when pictures of her outfit for the show went viral, particularly those showing her belly, some fans immediately jumped to pregnancy rumors, whereas a lot of them groaned at the predictability.

Of course, we're not saying folks' assumptions aren't understandable to some degree, but it's also a wild reach to make over such a personal thing. This isn't uncommon in the gossip space, but some fans of the Atlanta femcee feel like conspiracy theorists especially jumped the gun here.

What makes this particularly interesting, though, is that Latto recently seemed to confirm her romance after years of rumors. TMZ caught up with her in New York City recently and she affirmed that her man is indeed 21 Savage.

Fans caught the couple on vacation shortly before this, which was the first time anyone had photographed a spotting. Or at least, the first big story out of one. Either way, these new rumors following the fiery Force Festival set make everything feel like it's moving too fast, and we have no actual concrete information or hints to go off of to confirm this beyond fans' assumptions about the "ErrTime" lyricist's body.

Who's Latto Dating?

The 26-year-old is obviously much more than that, and we will see if she responds to these presumptuous speculations. Even if she doesn't, we're sure some fans on the gossip train will interpret that as a response in and of itself, however misguided that approach may be.

Elsewhere, Latto might have another response to make that has nothing to do with this. Cardi B publicly apologized to her for speaking ill of her during a leaked rant about Ice Spice.