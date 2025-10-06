Latto Coyly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors As Fans Run Wild With Theories

Latto finally confirmed she was in a relationship with 21 Savage during an interview with TMZ, late last month.

Latto seemingly addressed the rumors that she and 21 Savage are expecting their first child together in a post on Instagram on Sunday night. She did so while recapping a recent trip to Japan. “Too much wagyu & ramen," she wrote in the caption.

The rumors began when she performed at the Force Festival in Japan. Fans in attendance theorized that she had a baby bump while on stage.

Fans in the comments section of her newest post interpreted it as a response to the pregnancy drama. "Translation she not pregnant. She just was eating good," one user wrote. Another added: "She basically saying. Ain’t nobody pregnant over here cool it." Others weren't buying it. "Photo shop too good … I’ll see that baby in bout 4-5 months," one fan responded to the caption.

Latto & 21 Savage Relationship

While dating rumors have been circulating for years, Latto first confirmed she was in a relationship with 21 Savage during an interview with TMZ, last month. In doing so, she referred to him as her "husband." The two have collaborated several times over the years, including on the singles "Pull Up" and "Wheelie."

Latto also made headlines over the weekend for speaking about her relationships with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj. Despite their previous beef, Latto and Spice teamed up for the single, "GYATT," earlier this year. “Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out,” she said of her issues with Ice Spice on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’].”

As for Nicki Minaj, the two still haven't patched up their relationship. Latto noted that she’s “open” to “rekindling with anybody.” Gizelle Bryant then remarked, “We love Nicki,” to which Latto replied, “I did, too.” Latto and Minaj have been beefing since a mix-up at the Grammy Awards in 2022.

