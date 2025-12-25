Ice Spice Claims There Was Never Any Real Beef With Latto

Ice Spice recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on its Monday episode (December 22). At one point, she answered some fan questions. As caught by XXL on Instagram, two fans asked the Bronx femcee why she chose to squash her beef with Latto for the "Gyatt" single and music video, plus what her favorite part of filming the music video together was.

"What made me want to squash it... It wasn't no real beef to begin with, to be honest," she remarked. "My favorite part of shooting the video, the whole video was so fun. Everybody was just joking around the whole time, to the point where, like... I remember my manager was like, 'Can y'all wrap it up? Like, hurry up.' It was really fun. Shoutout to Latto."

Of course, this raised many fans' eyebrows because of all the speculation about them over the past two years or so. Many fans assume that Spice fell out with Nicki Minaj, which is what then led her to reconcile with the Atlanta femcee. Others think that was all one big clout chase and ploy for attention, whereas others think that their fanbases are what actually made them clash rather than any personal issues. At the end of the day, we may never know the real story.

Latto & Ice Spice's "Gyatt"

What we do know is that Ice Spice and Latto are cool now. At least, they aren't shading each other online or subliminally referencing each other in their music. That's what fans thought was the case, but it seems like the two femcees are happy to stay out of each other's way, link up whenever they feel like it, and amicably support each other in the game.