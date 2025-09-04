Latto Allegedly Disses Ice Spice On Their Own Collab "Gyatt"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 360 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Latto Disses Ice Spice Their Collab Hip Hop News
Latto opens for Lizzo at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. © Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While some fans think Ice Spice and Latto squashed their beef with their new song "Gyatt," others think they're still taking shots.

Female rap beefs often feel like fanbase wars or patriarchal pressures to pit women against each other, but Latto and Ice Spice played along all the same. Their feud stuck around for years, but it looks like they may have buried the hatchet with their new collaborative single, "Gyatt."

Of course, this is their first official collaboration, which indicated to many fans that they squashed their beef. However, some lyrical references and bars have other fans feeling like this is more of a battle on wax that suggests they still have some smoke for one another. The boxing ring cover art also reinforces that idea.

While Latto and Ice Spice both previously sent shots, the former is the one with the most pointed potential disses on "Gyatt." "I s**t on hoes for sure, but I ain't into the scat / I turn around and thick s**t has entered the chat," she raps, adding "This h*e think I forgot, but b***h, you still on the plate," at the end.

This references not just the Atlanta femcee's Sugar Honey Iced Tea LP, but also Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single that many fans interpreted as a diss.

Read More: Ice Spice Does Not Understand Why Latto Has Beef With Her

"Gyatt" – Latto And Ice Spice

As for the Bronx star, her lyrics on "Gyatt" are not as biting, with only one possibly alluding to their feud. "Big Spice, ain't never worried about how another h*e move." Whether or not this is a reconciliation or a sanctioned showdown is up to fans to interpret. Either way, we're happy they chose to collaborate and make music out of this rather than play in petty social media mud.

For those unaware, Latto and Ice Spice's previous beef began in early 2023, and mostly consisted of alleged Internet shade and addressing questions about their supposed rift. Neither really seemed to shy away from them, although we never got a full explanation or direct callout.

Ice Spice and Latto's previous remarks on this suggest that they just kept an eye on each other for potential jabs. Now that "Gyatt" is out, we will see just how far this new development in their history goes forward.

Read More: Latto Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Real Beef With Ice Spice

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
latto-ice-spice-gyatt-stream Songs Latto & Ice Spice Finally Put Their Feud To Rest With New Single "Gyatt" 319
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Latto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged Beef 12.1K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song 2.6K
latto ice spice bet Music Latto & Ice Spice Smack Talk Each Other As Their Beef Continues At The BET Awards 3.9K
Comments 1