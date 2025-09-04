Latto Allegedly Disses Ice Spice On Their Own Collab "Gyatt"

Female rap beefs often feel like fanbase wars or patriarchal pressures to pit women against each other, but Latto and Ice Spice played along all the same. Their feud stuck around for years, but it looks like they may have buried the hatchet with their new collaborative single, "Gyatt."

Of course, this is their first official collaboration, which indicated to many fans that they squashed their beef. However, some lyrical references and bars have other fans feeling like this is more of a battle on wax that suggests they still have some smoke for one another. The boxing ring cover art also reinforces that idea.

While Latto and Ice Spice both previously sent shots, the former is the one with the most pointed potential disses on "Gyatt." "I s**t on hoes for sure, but I ain't into the scat / I turn around and thick s**t has entered the chat," she raps, adding "This h*e think I forgot, but b***h, you still on the plate," at the end.

This references not just the Atlanta femcee's Sugar Honey Iced Tea LP, but also Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single that many fans interpreted as a diss.

"Gyatt" – Latto And Ice Spice

As for the Bronx star, her lyrics on "Gyatt" are not as biting, with only one possibly alluding to their feud. "Big Spice, ain't never worried about how another h*e move." Whether or not this is a reconciliation or a sanctioned showdown is up to fans to interpret. Either way, we're happy they chose to collaborate and make music out of this rather than play in petty social media mud.

For those unaware, Latto and Ice Spice's previous beef began in early 2023, and mostly consisted of alleged Internet shade and addressing questions about their supposed rift. Neither really seemed to shy away from them, although we never got a full explanation or direct callout.