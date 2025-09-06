Latto & Ice Spice Play Coy About How Their Beef-Squashing Single Came To Be

If it was Latto and Ice Spice's plan to show that they are truly on good terms, they may want to switch up their strategy. During their time at Kai Cenat's house for his month-long Mafiathon 3 streaming event, they did their best to keep the answers vague when asked about "Gyatt" and its creation. In a clip caught by The Shade Room and Live Bitez, Kai and his audience tried to get the tea on said topic.

However, Latto nor Ice Spice spilled the beans right away. The Georgia femcee said, "Of course they want to know." The New York drill artist tried to move on from the conversation saying that they should save it for "another segment."

However, Kai persisted asking his question again but even more bluntly. "How," he said while drawing out the "-ow" sound. Ice Spice finally gave some minor intel. "Uh, she sent me the song, its Latto's song and I really liked it. Once I heard it, I was like 'Yeah, duh' and did it."

Folks in the Live Bitez comments section feel like something is off between Latto and Spice still and they aren't telling the truth.

Latto & Ice Spice "Gyatt"

One user wholeheartedly believes, "Their labels made them do it. The end." Another goes, "They def still don’t like each other [laughing emoji]." Someone else brings astrological signs into the conversation to point out the fishy behavior on camera.

"As a Capricorn I know the ‘we are just tolerating each other for the greater good aka my money’ body language when I see it [laughing emojis]."

This line of thinking isn't new either. When "Gyatt" dropped, immediate reactors were split on whether or not they truly squashed their long-running issues. Folks were pointing out bars from Big Latto in particular as a sign that they were just battling each other on the same song.

"I sh*t on h*es for sure, but I ain't into the scat / I turn around and thick sh*t has entered the chat." Latto then adds, "This h*e think I forgot, but b*tch, you still on the plate."