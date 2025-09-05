Latto & Ice Spice Deliver WWE Inspired Visual For Booty Anthem "GYATT"

Latto and Ice Spice have ended their long-running beef by dropping their first-ever collaboration with "GYATT."

Latto and Ice Spice's fan bases were of the mindset that they didn't like each other one bit. They had been perpetuating this rumor for about years, dating all the way back to 2023. Doing what they do best, they dug for possible subliminals in tracks, social media clips, and more.

The media furthered this speculation by bringing it up interviews. For example, last July, Ice Spice expressed her confusion with Latto and why she seemingly had a problem with her. "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What's the issue?' it'd be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me."

She added, "I can understand a friendly competition, but I feel like at this point it's a joke that she's just dragged out, and it's not even funny." But with neither artist really having anything outwardly nice to say about the other, the rumors were seemingly confirmed.

But pretty much out of nowhere, Latto brought on her New York contemporary for an all-out booty shaking anthem this week with "GYATT." It initially released on Tuesday, September 2 alongside Big Mama's previous single "Somebody."

Its lyrical content is just what you would expect for a title like this one. But instead of a drill beat, Spice raps over Latto's usual Memphis/Atlanta soundscape.

Latto & Ice Spice Beef

They both slide over it quite well bringing some funny punchlines to the table. Speaking of the beat, it does slap, so shout-outs go to Pooh Beatz, RIOTUSA, Go Grizzly, Cheeze Beatz, and SupaKaine.

They also brought it to life an in an inventive way with a WWE-inspired visual. They use the beef angle to their advantage as both femcees enter the ring for a twerk off. JaNa Craig, Key Glock's rumored boo, makes an appearance as an interviewer during a press conference before their "fight."

However, instead of one rapper being crowned the winner, the "judges" call it a tie. Overall, symbolism is used to great effect as they have now squashed whatever differences they had.

Both also made an appearance on Kai Cenat's stream yesterday as part of his Mafiathon 3 subathon. Just like the music video, they put on a bootylicious show for his viewers while their collab played in the background.

