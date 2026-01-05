It's been an emotional rollercoaster for A$AP Rocky's fan base today. Even though there's been a lot of disappointment throughout the rollout, they were firmly expecting "Punk Rocky," the lead single to release without a hitch. However, that did not happen, and many were left in complete shambles.

After "dropping" it at 2 p.m. today, the accompanying visual played for a few moments before being shut down. Whether it was a technical issue or all a part of A$AP Rocky's plan, no one knows for sure. But we can say is that folks felt duped.

Thankfully, though Rocky is back in people's good graces as "Punk Rocky" is getting its flowers and then some online. Underneath the "Peso" rapper's X post about the music video, almost every commenter has something nice to say about the song or what Don't Be Dumb is going to be.

As you can see below, some are being a bit hyperbolic (even though the song is good), whereas others are making bold predictions for the LP as a whole. Others are just basking in the moment that we are actually getting a new project from him after nearly eight full years.

"He’s back yall," one user writes. "Finally, finally, finally!" another rejoices.

When Is Don't Be Dumb Dropping?

It really does feel like January 16 is the real release date for his fourth studio effort right now. That's a feeling that we nor anyone else could say they had just about two months ago.

But while this all good and well, it's going to be interesting to see if this long wait was all worth it. There's going to be fans who are still going to rock with him. But for those are a bit more unbiased, questions like: "Did he take too long to come back?" will surface if it's not up to snuff.