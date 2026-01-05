Westside Gunn Turns Nicolás Maduro's Arrest Into An Album Cover

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Westside Gunn attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Donald Trump originally shared the image of Nicolas Maduro after Saturday's arrest on his Truth Social account.

Westside Gunn shared a concept album cover on his Instagram Story, Sunday, reworking a picture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro after his arrest by the U.S. military over the weekend. In the image, he appears to be rocking a hefty necklace, and there's a "Parental Advisory" warning at the bottom right. President Donald Trump shared the original image on his Truth Social page with the caption: "Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima."

As Gunn's post has been circulating on social media, fans have been making plenty of jokes. One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that he should title the album, "Pray for Venezuela." Gunna previously dropped a project titled Pray for Paris back in 2020. Another fan wrote: "Westside Gunn is a marketing genius."

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro's Arrest To Troll Diddy

Why Is Nicolás Maduro Under Arrest?

The U.S. military captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, in Venezuela on Saturday. He made his first appearance in court in New York City on Monday morning. There, he pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons charges. 

“I am the president of Venezuela," Maduro said through an interpreter, according to People, "I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela." As for his plea, he added: “I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country.”

Regarding the future of Venezuela, Donald Trump described the U.S. as being "in charge" of the country for the time being. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” Trump said at a press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, as caught by The Hill.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to clarify the President's comments afterward. He suggested that the U.S. won't be doing a full occupation of Venezuela, but instead will use the oil quarantine of sanctioned tankers as leverage. “We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking," he explained on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Rug Pulls His Fans With "Punk Rocky" Video Release: "Shut The F*ck Up"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Politics 50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro's Arrest To Troll Diddy
Donald Trump Nicolas Maduro Same Prison Diddy Held In Hip Hop News Pop Culture Donald Trump Sends Nicolas Maduro To The Same Prison Diddy Was Held In
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0