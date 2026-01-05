50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro's Arrest To Troll Diddy

With Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro under arrest at MDC Brooklyn in New York City, 50 Cent has taken to Instagram to use the situation to get a jab in at his long-time rival, Diddy. He shared an A.I.-generated image of Maduro speaking with Diddy, who remarks, "They took my oil also!"
Captioning the meme, 50 Cent wrote: “Good morning ladies and gentlemen, may today be productive and prosperous towards you and your goals. Make your enemies watch your progress repeatedly.”
The joke is a reference to authorities seizing a massive quantity of baby oil when they raided the Bad Boy mogul's property. Additionally, President Donald Trump referenced Venezuela's oil during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. “We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies — the biggest anywhere in the world — go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure," he said, as caught by CNBC.
What Are Nicolás Maduro's Charges?
The U.S. military captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, in Venezuela on Saturday. He faces narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons charges. Appearing in court on Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty and described himself as a political prisoner.
“I am the president of Venezuela," Maduro said through an interpreter, according to People, "I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela." As for his plea, he added: “I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country.”
The situation is the latest of many opportunities 50 Cent has used to take aim at Diddy. He teamed up with Netflix to executive-produce the new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, in December. The project examines numerous allegations Diddy has faced throughout his career. He is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.