50 Cent has stayed on Diddy's head throughout his legal bout, and he feels his efforts have convinced the POTUS to keep him behind bars.

50 Cent is feeling vindicated to some degree today as he's learned that Donald Trump won't be coming through for Diddy. According to Variety and multiple other sources, the POTUS sat down with the New York Times for a two-hour-long interview. During their conversation, the mogul's pardon request came up.

Telling the NYT, Trump says that he "asked me for a pardon" with the ask for clemency coming "through a letter." He also told reporters that he was okay with showing the outlet the note but didn't. Furthermore, Trump says that he's not going to consider giving Diddy this great of an out.

With that said, 50 Cent is taking a mini victory lap for himself. Per Complex, the G-Unit head honcho took to his Instagram to taunt his mortal enemy. "What part of no don’t you understand," he says. "I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about him."

This is not the first time that Fif has tried to interfere with Diddy's attempt to get out of prison early. Back in October of 2025, Trump revealed that the incarcerated rapper's team had reached out about a potential pardon. Fif saw this and reminded the president of what the Bad Boy CEO had said about him in the past.

Read More: Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent

50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy

"Man you can’t get No pardon running ya mouth like that! LOL Get Out of here," 50 said on his IG. Alongside the caption was a series of clips of Diddy going off on Trump following the 2020 election.

"White men like Trump need to be banished" and "the No. 1 priority is to get Trump out of office" were just a couple of nasty remarks he issued. The Republican certainly didn't need the reminder as he said in August 2025, "I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."

But 50's trolling has been much more recent than this. On Monday, January 5, we reported that the "In Da Club" MC used the arrest of Venezuelan's president, Nicolás Maduro, to make fun of him. "They took my oil also!" he wrote as a slick reference to Diddy's baby oil bottles as well as Venezuela's oil supply and their infrastructure.

Read More: J. Cole Fails To Release "The Fall Off" Despite Rumors Of A Surprise Drop

