50 Cent Says Diddy Looks Like A "Raccoon" In New Prison Photos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 333 Views
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent's controversial executive production of the new Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" has resulted in many more Diddy jokes.

50 Cent recently sat down with Us Weekly to talk about his executive production of Sean Combs: The Reckoning and address some controversies around its production and release. But one of the most notable parts of the interview came when he reacted to the new prison photos of Diddy, hitting the publication with an unflattering assessment.

"He got old real fast," the G-Unit mogul remarked. "All I saw [before were] the pictures from the courtroom when they drew him. He looks like a raccoon. [Laughs.] I was like, 'When did this happen?'"

Elsewhere during the interview, he addressed a lot of other allegations, questions, and debates around The Reckoning. For example, the Queens rapper claimed that even the Harlem executive's children almost signed up to participate in the documentary. Also, he spoke to Sean Combs' many industry connections, the people he would've wanted to include in the docuseries, and the massive legal scandal he finds himself in.

However, these comments about Diddy's physical appearance demonstrate a clear will to continue trolling. Even amid more serious media, that element won't fade.

How Did 50 Cent Get The Diddy Footage?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Regardless, one controversial aspect of Sean Combs: The Reckoning that came up in this Us Weekly interview is how 50 Cent got unreleased footage of Diddy. The latter's personal videographer Michael Oberlies addressed this with Rolling Stone.

"For over two years, we have been working on a project profiling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” he shared. “The footage in question was not released by me or anyone authorized to handle Sean Combs’ materials. It was by a third party who covered for me for three days while I was out of state. This incident had nothing to do with any fee dispute or contract issue. The actions of the parties involved reflect the lack of integrity every storyteller should uphold. Taking footage intended for our project to advance a narrative that was not our own is both unethical and unacceptable."

We will see whether or not this will get more of an explanation or pushback. In the meantime, we're sure 50 Cent will keep trolling Diddy and many others amid this chaos.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
