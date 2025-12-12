50 Cent Says Diddy Looks Like A "Raccoon" In New Prison Photos

50 Cent recently sat down with Us Weekly to talk about his executive production of Sean Combs: The Reckoning and address some controversies around its production and release. But one of the most notable parts of the interview came when he reacted to the new prison photos of Diddy, hitting the publication with an unflattering assessment.

"He got old real fast," the G-Unit mogul remarked. "All I saw [before were] the pictures from the courtroom when they drew him. He looks like a raccoon. [Laughs.] I was like, 'When did this happen?'"

Elsewhere during the interview, he addressed a lot of other allegations, questions, and debates around The Reckoning. For example, the Queens rapper claimed that even the Harlem executive's children almost signed up to participate in the documentary. Also, he spoke to Sean Combs' many industry connections, the people he would've wanted to include in the docuseries, and the massive legal scandal he finds himself in.

However, these comments about Diddy's physical appearance demonstrate a clear will to continue trolling. Even amid more serious media, that element won't fade.

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Regardless, one controversial aspect of Sean Combs: The Reckoning that came up in this Us Weekly interview is how 50 Cent got unreleased footage of Diddy. The latter's personal videographer Michael Oberlies addressed this with Rolling Stone.

"For over two years, we have been working on a project profiling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” he shared. “The footage in question was not released by me or anyone authorized to handle Sean Combs’ materials. It was by a third party who covered for me for three days while I was out of state. This incident had nothing to do with any fee dispute or contract issue. The actions of the parties involved reflect the lack of integrity every storyteller should uphold. Taking footage intended for our project to advance a narrative that was not our own is both unethical and unacceptable."

We will see whether or not this will get more of an explanation or pushback. In the meantime, we're sure 50 Cent will keep trolling Diddy and many others amid this chaos.