It's been just over a week since Netflix dropped its new 50 Cent-produced Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc features interviews with several of the Bad Boy founder's former friends and alleged victims. It even features previously unreleased footage of Diddy speaking with his lawyer on the phone amid his mounting legal troubles. So far, the reactions have been huge. According to Fif, however, there's more where that came from.

Recently, he sat down with Sherri Shepherd on her show, where he claimed to have even more dirt on Diddy that didn't make the doc. Per the mogul, this includes details about him having a child with one of 2Pac's exes, along with never-before-seen footage.

“There was a lot of personal footage of Diddy that didn’t make the documentary,” he explained. As for which of 2Pac's exes Fif is referring to, it appears to be Sarah Chapman, with whom he shares a daughter named Chance.

Will There Be More Episodes Of Sean Combs: The Reckoning?

50 Cent says he'll just throw whatever didn't make the doc up on YouTube at some point. For now, he has not shared any plans for a second part of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Fif has clearly gone out of his way to assist in the takedown of his longtime foe, but that doesn't mean he thinks there's no hope for him. During a recent interview with Gold Derby, he even said he thinks Diddy could have a future in music.