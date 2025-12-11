50 Cent Promises New Details Of Diddy’s Child With 2Pac’s Ex, Never-Before-Seen Footage

BY Caroline Fisher 49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Child 2Pac Ex Hip Hop News
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to 50 Cent, he still has plenty of dirt on Diddy that didn't make it into "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

It's been just over a week since Netflix dropped its new 50 Cent-produced Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc features interviews with several of the Bad Boy founder's former friends and alleged victims. It even features previously unreleased footage of Diddy speaking with his lawyer on the phone amid his mounting legal troubles. So far, the reactions have been huge. According to Fif, however, there's more where that came from.

Recently, he sat down with Sherri Shepherd on her show, where he claimed to have even more dirt on Diddy that didn't make the doc. Per the mogul, this includes details about him having a child with one of 2Pac's exes, along with never-before-seen footage.

“There was a lot of personal footage of Diddy that didn’t make the documentary,” he explained. As for which of 2Pac's exes Fif is referring to, it appears to be Sarah Chapman, with whom he shares a daughter named Chance.

Read More: The Game Claims He Hung Up On Michael Jackson Over 50 Cent Beef

Will There Be More Episodes Of Sean Combs: The Reckoning?

50 Cent says he'll just throw whatever didn't make the doc up on YouTube at some point. For now, he has not shared any plans for a second part of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Fif has clearly gone out of his way to assist in the takedown of his longtime foe, but that doesn't mean he thinks there's no hope for him. During a recent interview with Gold Derby, he even said he thinks Diddy could have a future in music.

"I don't think he'll have a comeback with people aware that he's behind it," he stated. "I do think that his passion for music may allow him to go back to make music, 'cause that's what he knows. You can do it without meeting the record company. The artists are meeting the audience before they meet the record company now. So you can do those things and develop things of value."

Read More: 50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Trade Shots Over Diddy Documentary: Everything You Need To Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Diddy Comeback Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Delivers Surprising Take On Potential Diddy Comeback 2.4K
Invest Fest 2024 Music 50 Cent Solidifies Diddy Documentary Plans With Netflix 1282
50 Cent No Personal Agenda Diddy Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Insists There’s No Personal Agenda Behind Diddy Docuseries 1380
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
Comments 0