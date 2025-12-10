Harvey Levin Slams Diddy For Allegedly Betraying His Lawyer With Secret Video

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Netflix's new 50-Cent produced Diddy docuseries features a heated phone call between the mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, contains footage of Diddy talking to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo on the phone. The mogul was not pleased, as the conversation took place amid his mounting legal woes.

"I'm tired of going back and forth with y'all, with the lawyers," he told Agnifilo. "Let me tell you something. Let me say this. I'm not a referee. So I'ma get off the phone right now – listen to me. I'ma get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. No matter what nobody said. Y'all are not working together the right way. We're losing."

Now, in a video shared by TMZ earlier this week, Harvey Levin calls Diddy out for the betrayal. "Boy, Diddy really screwed over Marc Agnifilo," he begins. "I've got to say, this is awful. Diddy owes his life to Marc Agnifilo, literally his life. He could have gotten life in prison were it not for Marc Agnifilo, his defense lawyer who had a brilliant strategy."

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Readies $1 Billion Netflix Lawsuit Over 50 Cent’s Docuseries

Who Is Marc Agnifilo?

"Diddy screwed him over when he hired this videographer to chronicle his life without telling Marc Agnifilo that when Diddy and Marc were on the phone, this videographer was recording what Marc clearly expected to be an attorney-client privileged relationship," he continues. "Now, it is true that the client holds that privilege, the lawyer doesn't. But Marc's clear expectation was that this was a private conversation, these were private conversations, and that he and Diddy could talk openly. And Marc could talk to Diddy not just as a client but as a person."

"The really enraging part about it is that Marc Agnifilo won this case for Diddy with legal strategy," Levin also adds. "It wasn't just an accident that this jury, that had heard all of this in the news before the trial, voted 'not guilty' on all the serious charges."

Agnifilo is a New York-based criminal defense attorney who has previously worked with various high-profile clients. In addition to Diddy, he's represented the likes of Martin Shkreli, Keith Raniere, and more. He specializes in white-collar crime and has worked on over 200 cases throughout his career.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Misa Hylton's Relationship Timeline

