Diddy Allegedly Recorded Conversation With Case Lawyer Without Permission

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 102 Views
Diddy Recorded Conversation Lawyer Without Permission Hip Hop News
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A clip in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" shows Diddy heatedly talking to Marc Agnifilo about his then-surging federal case.

The new 50 Cent executive-produced Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has caused a lot of controversy for Diddy. He and his legal team claim that the documentary uses unlawfully obtained footage, and some of this footage doesn't paint his legal dynamics in a good light. Namely, as reported by TMZ, there's a clip of Sean Combs talking to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo over the phone, and he didn't sound happy at all.

Per the outlet, this conversation was about his "impending arrest" and occurred as his federal case mounted up in the background. Someone whom the Bad Boy mogul purportedly paid to document his life recorded the interaction. Apparently, he wasn't happy with his legal team for "losing" the case at that time

"I'm tired of going back and forth with y'all, with the lawyers," Diddy told Agnifilo, who tried to push back. Nevertheless, Combs continued: "Let me tell you something. Let me say this. I'm not a referee. So I'ma get off the phone right now – listen to me. I'ma get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. No matter what nobody said. Y'all are not working together the right way. We're losing."

On the 2 Angry Men podcast, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos theorized as to whether or not Marc Agnifilo might feel "betrayed" by Puff Daddy. This is because Puff allegedly recorded their conversation without letting him know about it. Geragos hasn't talked to Agnifilo about it (they both have ties to Combs' legal team), but he thinks he would be very mad if he was in that situation.

Diddy Allegedly Sent 50 Cent Flowers
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Amid the drama over Sean Combs: The Reckoning itself, we will see if we get clarity on this matter. It seems like a small detail, but it could be a consequential one.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent thinks Diddy backhandedly celebrated his documentary. He claimed that his rival sent him a bouquet of flowers, although this is most likely a false claim. We will see what the next troll online is...

